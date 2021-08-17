Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the quarter. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF comprises 1.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 357,196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 84,991 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 36,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,491. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

