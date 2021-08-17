Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

