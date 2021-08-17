Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 645,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SCCO traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

