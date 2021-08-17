Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after acquiring an additional 897,118 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $178.59. The stock had a trading volume of 235,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,737. The stock has a market cap of $470.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.88. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $177.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

