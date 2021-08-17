Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 1,605 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36,961.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

