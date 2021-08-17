Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 195 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $327.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

