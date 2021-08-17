Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $545,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.