Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $775,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 46.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in The Boeing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 1,020.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $229.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.