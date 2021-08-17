Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.