Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Mills were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

