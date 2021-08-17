Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 47 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intuit were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 60,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $542.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $542.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

