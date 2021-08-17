MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.23. 466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 258,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAX. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $304,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,930 shares in the company, valued at $908,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,035. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,570,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.