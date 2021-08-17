Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MDIBY opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDIBY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

