Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MDIBY opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDIBY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

