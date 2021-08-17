MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDIF opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

