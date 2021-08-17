Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

