MenaPay Price Up 8% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $395.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00934698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00171266 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

