Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUDE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,562,000.

Shares of DUDE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,436 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60.

