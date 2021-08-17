Metis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,967.00 (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Metis coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00009146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market cap of $2.99 million and $146,967.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.92 or 0.00937899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Metis

Metis (CRYPTO:METIS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

