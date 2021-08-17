MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MET stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.