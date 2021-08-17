Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OUKPY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

