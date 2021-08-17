Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 217.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 170,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $78,375,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 89,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 32,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.38. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $294.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.