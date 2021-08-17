Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $294.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.38. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

