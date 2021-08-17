Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MEEC opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.