Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MEEC opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

