Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,919. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 1,855.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of Milestone Scientific worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

