Millennium Management LLC Buys 251,626 Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) by 399.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,626 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Genfit worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genfit by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

GNFT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85. Genfit SA has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

