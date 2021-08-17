Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 292,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGN stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22. Evogene Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

