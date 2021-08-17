Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,870 Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.66. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.