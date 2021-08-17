Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 67.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BYD opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19.
In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
