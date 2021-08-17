Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 67.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

