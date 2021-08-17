Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,644 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

