Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 542.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,280.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 184.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 88.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $304,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -89.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

