Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 459,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.