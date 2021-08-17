Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

