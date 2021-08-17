Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE MTX opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.92. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.