Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.
MINM stock remained flat at $$2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
About Minim
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.