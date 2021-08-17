Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

MINM stock remained flat at $$2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

In other Minim news, CEO Graham James Chynoweth purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $33,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,000 in the last 90 days. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

