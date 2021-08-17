Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.33.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$24.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.