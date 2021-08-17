Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVGF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

