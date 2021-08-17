MKM Partners Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $106.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of FN traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,116. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.21. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

