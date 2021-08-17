Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,784 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBCI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. 3,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

