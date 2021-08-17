Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises approximately 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE:RHP traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. 5,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

