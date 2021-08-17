Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 112,205 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,205 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,329 shares of company stock worth $766,725. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. 2,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

