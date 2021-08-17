Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 112,356 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,356 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Cowen worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COWN traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 4,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,718. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

