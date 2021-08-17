MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

