Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.21. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

