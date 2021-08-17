Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.21. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
