Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

NYSE:MEG opened at $47.26 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 104.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

