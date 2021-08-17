Mooncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00388574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.