Morgan Stanley Sells 55,534 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,679,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,095,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNR. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CNR stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.