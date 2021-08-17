Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Genmab A/S worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.78.

Several analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

