Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,524,000 after purchasing an additional 193,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.79.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

