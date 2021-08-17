Mosaic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,182 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.6% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $55,808,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.16. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

