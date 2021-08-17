Mosaic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $83.55. 160,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,896. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

